"It Is Not A Suicide Attempt, Just An Accidental Overdose Of Insomnia Medication," Confirms Kalpana Raghavendar's Daughter

A day after being admitted to a Holistic hospital, in Hyderabad, by the police in an unconscious state, popular Tamil-Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar's daughter has reacted to the online speculations about her mother's suicide attempt.

Earlier today, she clarified that her mother did not attempt suicide, but had lost consciousness due to an overdose of sleeping pills at her home.

Doctors have confirmed that the singer is stable now.

The singer's daughter said, "This is not a suicide attempt. It was just a slight overdose of prescribed medication due to general life stress. Our family is perfectly fine. My mom will be back in a few days. That's all I have to say. This was not a suicide attempt, just a slight overdose of insomnia medication prescribed by a doctor."

According to a police statement, the singer had a disagreement with her daughter, who refused to move to Hyderabad for her studies despite her mother's suggestion.

Kalpana stated that she had travelled to Hyderabad from Ernakulam on March 4. Unable to sleep, she initially took eight sleeping pills and later consumed an additional 10, which caused her to lose consciousness.

When Kalpana's husband was unable to reach her over the phone, he alerted members of the Colony Welfare Association, who in turn informed the police on Tuesday.

A team from the KPHB Police Station, along with members of the association, knocked on the main door, but after receiving no response, they entered the house through the kitchen door.

They found Kalpana in an unconscious state and immediately shifted her to the hospital.



