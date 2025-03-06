Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Denies Suicide Attempt Rumours After Hospitalisation: "I Fell Unconscious"

Renowned playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar, who was found unconscious at her Hyderabad home on Wednesday, has denied the reports of a suicide attempt.

The singer told police that she overdosed on insomnia pills as she couldn't sleep after a fight with her daughter, reported IANS.

Kalpana Raghavendar said that she got into an argument with her daughter Daya Prasad on March 3 over her education. While Kalpana wanted Daya to study in Hyderabad, Daya refused.

“I took eight tablets but was still unable to sleep. I took another 10 tablets and fell unconscious. I don't know what happened after that," Kalpana Raghavendar said.

The report further quoted the police mentioning that Kalpana Raghavendar's husband, Prasad, alerted their neighbours after she failed to return his calls.

The colony welfare members then called the police around 5 pm. Upon their arrival at Kalpana's residence, officers found the door to her apartment locked.

However, looking through the kitchen window, they observed the singer lying unconscious on her bed. She was taken to a nearby hospital after that.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kalpana Raghavendar's daughter, Daya Prasad, also dismissed the rumours of her mother attempting suicide.

Speaking to the press, Daya explained that her mother took a slight overdose of sleeping pills prescribed by a doctor for her insomnia, reported Hindustan Times.

"This is not a suicide attempt. It was just a slight overdose of prescribed medication due to general life stress. Our family is perfectly fine. My mom will be back in a few days. That's all I have to say—this was not a suicide attempt, just a slight overdose of insomnia medication prescribed by a doctor," Daya was quoted as saying.

Kalpana Raghavendar is known for her contribution to the Indian music industry. Some of her hit numbers include Navamoorthulainatti from Intinta Annamayya and Pogiren from 36 Vayadhinile.