Go Youn-Jung On <i>Can This Love Be Translated</i>: "Feels Like A Fairytale"

South Korean star Go Youn-jung says reuniting with the Hong sisters for Netflix's new romantic drama Can This Love Be Translated? felt like being part of a fairy tale as the writer duo always manage to create a different universe within their stories.

Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, popular as the Hong sisters are credited with creating many hit romantic and fantasy shows, including "Hotel del Luna", "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho", "The Greatest Love" and "A Korean Odyssey".

The new show marks Youn-jung's second collaboration with the Hong sisters after the two-part hit fantasy drama "Alchemy of Souls".

"Something I felt when I worked with them back then as well as now is that they are writers who are able to create a time and space that feels like you're in a fairy tale. 'Alchemy of Souls' was the fantasy genre but I feel like they do an amazing job in creating a fantasy within a world that's not really fantastical. It feels like a fairy tale," the actor told PTI in an interview from Seoul.

"It almost feels like there is a different universe, a different country where these characters would actually live. So I went into this character wishing that she comes off as someone who's endearing and lovable to the viewers," she added.

A rising star in the K-drama landscape, the 29-year-old actor has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in series like "Moving", "Resident Playbook" and "Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow". In "Can This Love Be Translated?", she plays the role of Cha Mu-hee opposite Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin.

The 12-episode series, which started streaming on Netflix from Friday, is a romantic drama about an actor and an interpreter with past connection who fall for each other while working on a dating reality show but find it hard to express their love.

Youn-jung said some people will connect more with Seon-ho's Joo Ho-jin while others will find Mu-hee more relatable. She said her character may come across as someone who has no filter but she can be reserved about certain things.

"While you would think that she's very straightforward, when it comes to matters of her heart, she tends to beat around the bush. I think that was one of the most challenging moments for me in this drama series because there are certain words in her speech where she is saying things that seem like she's being honest, but it is not really how she feels. She's trying to express it in a very indirect way," she said.

"Can This Love Be Translated?" has been one of the most anticipated K-dramas and Youn-jung said the hype around the show initially worried her as she thought she would "feel a lot of pressure".

"But honestly, I have to say it hasn't been like that at all. It has motivated me even greater. It's given me so much strength. I was always looking forward to this drama being launched. But I'm even more excited because of the way the fans are reacting to it. We did our very best in order to not let our fans' expectations down. So I hope that you're just as excited to watch it and show the series a lot of love," she said.

Can This Love Be Translated is directed by Yoo Young-eun.

