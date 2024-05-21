Ishq Vishk Rebound Song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan Are Life Of The Party

A still from Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

The track Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from Ishq Vishk Rebound (a remake of Ishq Vishk) released on Tuesday. The song features Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal dancing their hearts out. Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan rule the dancer floor while Naila briefly appears in the video. The peppy track has been sung by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi and Mellow D and the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and music is by Rochak Kohli.

The original track featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury. The music composer for the original track was Anu Malik and lyricist was Sameer. The original hook step was by Ahmed Khan.

Check out the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar here:

Pashmina Roshan shared the track on Instagram and she wrote, "It's love at first sight with the title track of Ishq Vishk Rebound. #IshqVishkPyaarVyaar OUT NOW on Tips YouTube channel. In cinemas on 21st June 2024."

See the post shared by Pashmina Roshan here:

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan). The original film launched Shahid Kapoor, who become a big name in the film industry. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.

The original film starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala, among others.