Ishaan Reacts To Martin Scorsese Joining <i>Homebound</i>: "It Is A Special Project"

Ishaan Khatter is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming series The Royals. His film Homebound has made it to Cannes Film Festival 2025, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa and will have its premiere in the Un Certain Regard category.

Ishaan Khatter shared his excitement as he spoke about the amazing update of Martin Scorsese joining Homebound as an Executive Producer.

As quoted in The Hindustan Times, Ishaan Khatter said, "I don't think there's anything more wonderful than someone like Mr Scorsese coming on board for Homebound. I don't think anyone deserves it more than Neeraj Ghaywan. I am so proud of him and I love him. It's a very special piece of work. And I am very grateful for that."

He further added, "I jumped into Homebound in less than two months after finishing The Royals. I had to get into shedding skin to get into the character and lose 10 kilos. After the whole journey of working on these two characters and myself, this is my moment to breathe it all in. I had a lot of fun working on both of these stories and I was hoping for such wonderful outcomes for both of these projects, and it's happening."

Martin Scorsese too had some wonderful things to say about Neeraj Pandey and his previous works.

His words as quoted in The Hindustan Times, were, "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, and the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year."

Ishaan Khatter's next The Royals with Bhumi Pednekar is releasing on May 9, 2025.