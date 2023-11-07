Ishaan Khatter On Rashmika Mandanna's Viral Video: "Don't Think Deepfake Is Cool"

Image posted by Rashmika Mandanna. (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

After a deepfake video of Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna appeared online on Sunday, many Bollywood stars have been raising their voice against it and in support of the actress. After Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur, the latest Bollywood star to comment on the matter was Ishaan Khatter. Talking to NDTV's Abira Dhar Rao, Ishaan Khatter reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video by condemning it. He said, ""I condemn it. I don't think deepfake is cool. I don't think using somebody's body or voice without their consent is ok. I don't bat for that."

Earlier in the day, Lust Stories 2 star Mrunal Thakur reacted to the viral video. She also put out a statement which read, " "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up, and for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent."

Mrunal added in her note, "Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, and as a society? We may be actresses in the 'limelight' but at the end of the day, each one of us is human. Why aren't we talking about it? Don't remain silent, now is not the time."

Reacting to her viral deepfake video earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, on Monday, released a statement, in which she wrote that it is "extremely scary" how technology is being misused. Ms Mandanna's statement read, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity."

Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. He was last seen in the 2022 horror comedy Phone Bhoot.