Nostalgia Alert: A Boogie Woogie Throwback, Shared By Isha Koppikar

Major throwback alert. Courtesy: Isha Koppikar Narang. The actress has shared a picture from the sets of the hit dance reality show - Boogie Woogie. The show was created by Ravi Behl and Naved Jaffrey. The judges' panel featured Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaffrey and Ravi Behl. In Isha Koppikar's latest Instagram upload, we can see the actress sharing the frame with Ravi Behl and Naved Jaffrey. The pic was clicked on the sets of the show. In the caption, she simply wrote, “#Flashback to Boogie Woogie. What wonderful memories this photo brings back.” For the hashtag, she added, “Boogie Woogie”, “down the memory lane” and “moments like these.” The post became an instant hit on the social media platform. Fans have flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. A person wrote, “Wow nostalgia all the way.” Another added, “Missing Boogie Woogie vibes.” Echoing a similar sentiment, a user wrote, “Yes I remember those days. Miss Boogie Woogie.”

A few days back, Isha Koppikar shared her excitement about Warner Bros Games' latest offering - Hogwarts Legend. Sharing a fan art, Isha wrote, “I am ready for Hogwarts! Love this edit by my fan.” Hogwarts Legend was released earlier this month. The game is set in the 1800s.

Now, look at Isha Koppikar's day at the gym. In the clip, Isha is seen performing a range of exercises. She makes it look so easy. Isha also wrote an extensive note about the training session. She said, “High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has been the gold standard for weight loss until EMS came along. However, the area where EMS scores above HIIT is that EMS is low impact compared to HIIT and hence has less chance of injury.”

Isha Koppikar is known for her roles in films such as Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, Darna Mana Hai, Rudraksh, Krishna Cottage, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and Salaam-e-Ishq.