Tiger Shroff Reportedly Dating Again. Girlfriend Shares A Name With His Ex

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff's relationship status has always been in the news. His rumoured relationship with Disha Patani made a lot of noise on social media. The two actors, who shared screen space for the first time in the 2016 music video Befikra, reportedly parted ways last year. Tiger Shroff, on Koffee With Karan 7 in September last year, gave a confirmation that he is single. “I think I am the only one lurking right now because I am single,” he had said. Now, as per a report byBombay Times, Tiger Shroff has been in a relationship “for around a year-and-a-half”. A source told the publication that the actor has been dating Deesha Dhanuka, who works at a production house in Mumbai.

“They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha [Dhanuka] often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship,” the source was quoted as saying.

The report added that Tiger Shroff has denied the news of his relationship with Deesha Dhanuka. The actor, who was approached by Bombay Times over text, said, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I have been single for the past two years.”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had always mentioned that they are “good friends”. Even on Koffee With Karan 7, the actor had said, “Well, there has been speculation on us[Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani] for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have worked together in Baaghi 2.Last month, Disha shared a snapshot of Tiger Shroff's new song titled Love Stereo Again on Instagram Stories and said, "Is there anything you can't do Tiger Shroff? Love your voice and your look."

Tiger Shroff's next movie is Ganapath with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.