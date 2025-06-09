Is Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's <i>Tiger vs Pathaan</i> Shelved? Details Inside

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tiger vs Pathaan film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is reportedly shelved. Aditya Chopra plans to revamp YRF's spy universe to avoid repetitive storytelling. Salman Khan confirmed Tiger vs Pathaan is "not happening" at the moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger vs Pathaan has reportedly been shelved. This claim comes after Salman confirmed earlier this year that the project is “not happening” at the moment. The movie is a part of the YRF spy universe.

Fresh reports have suggested that Aditya Chopra is planning to revamp Tiger vs Pathaan.

According to media portal PeepingMoon.com, “Aditya believes the Spy Universe films are veering toward repetition and need a revitalised approach to storytelling and presentation. So he is now reevaluating its roadmap and making significant changes to future plans.”

The source added, “The aim is not to shelve existing marquee projects but to ensure upcoming films like Tiger vs Pathaan follow a new creative path. The idea is to avoid formula fatigue by infusing fresh direction and innovative storytelling styles.”

An official confirmation is, however, currently awaited.

YRF's spy universe kicked off with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012), featuring Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan played the character of a RAW agent, Avinash Singh Rathore, code-named Tiger, in the film. He later reprised his role in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, joined the spy world with the blockbuster Pathaan (2023). The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also had a special cameo by Salman Khan.

Another movie that is a part of this spy genre is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War (2019). The line-up also includes War 2 and Alpha. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will share screen space in Alpha.

Ahead of Tiger vs Pathaan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have worked in films like Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

Salman Khan was last seen in the AR Murugadoss directorial Sikandar. The action adventure, also starring Pooja Hegde released this year on Eid. The film, however, did not match expectations.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, appeared in the 2023 drama Dunki. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.