Parineeti Chopra's Raksha Bandhan Post Is Late But Hey, So Are Her Rakhi Gifts

And the award for the best Raksha Bandhan post goes to Parineeti Chopra. The actress is “waiting since 1993” for her rakhi gifts. No, we aren't saying so. Parineeti did. On a fine Monday afternoon, she finally decided to upload a rakhi post. FYI: a day after the occasion. But why? Read her caption, “My rakhi post as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at?” Parineeti added hourglass and gift hamper emojis to the caption. As for the hashtag, the Saina actress wrote, “Waiting since 1993”. Oh Parineeti, we are with you on this. She also picked a few throwback pictures from her family album for the special Instagram update. The snaps feature Parineeti and her brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. One of the photos is from a rakhi celebration at their home. We can see little Parineeti applying tikka on Shivang's forehead as Sahaj waits for his turn. Shivang Chopra, who is a doctor, was quick with his reply and he wrote, “My rakhi gift to you is my lovely presence in your life.” Aren't they adorable?

Shivang also posted a series of pictures featuring the trio on the occasion. As for the caption, he wrote, “Gotta show love on Rakhi they said…” He added a bunch of red-heart emojis.

Parineeti Chopra, who is the oldest among the three, shares a strong bond with her little brothers. On Parineeti's birthday last year, Sahaj Chopra penned a heartwarming note for his “didi”. “Happy Birthday, didi. From being a humble, simple human being to being the most caring and loving sister to both Shivang and me. You're not only an elder sister but have always been our second mother. We love you and always will have your back. Parineeti Chopra, baaki sab toh phone pe hi discuss hoga[Let's discuss the rest over a call],” the entrepreneur wrote.

Now, take a look at this ‘aww'dorable throwback photograph shared by Parineeti Chopra. We can see a younger Parineeti holding Shivang in her arms. Don't miss the little Sahaj here. Parineeti called them her “babies.”

We wish Parineeti Chopra receives all her pending rakhi gifts soon.