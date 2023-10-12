Kartik Aaryan To Be Part Of Koffee With Karan Season 8: Report

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan at an event. (Courtesy: iffmelbourne)

We just can't wait forKoffee With Karan Season 8. After all, it is the talk show that brought the country's biggest stars into our living rooms, with Karan Johar at the helm of affairs. The show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar this month. The promo for the upcoming season was released by KJo on Instagram. Oh boy! From the guestlist to the “Koffee couch” debuts, we just can't wait for the details. Now, as per a News18 report, actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen on the show. The source said, “There's still no clarity as to who Kartik [Aaryan] will come with but he's likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff.” FYI: Kartik made his Koffee With Karan debut during the sixth season. The actor was joined by his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's dynamic has been in the news ever since Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2 in 2021.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar also made it to the headlines as they posed for a picture at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

Earlier this year, Karan Johar also showed up at the premiere of Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha.The film was released on June 29.

Before that, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were also spotted chatting at an award show. Read all about it here.

Kartik Aaryan was roped in by the makers for Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. After the actor was dropped from the project, Dharma Productions, in a statement on Instagram, said, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor among others were seen on the show.