Is Diljit Dosanjh Returning To <i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>? Singer Hints At A Surprise Interview

Diljit Dosanjh may have a surprise in store for fans of Koffee With Karan 9. The singer-actor recently hinted at an upcoming interview during an Instagram Live session, saying he had agreed to appear on a show that is wrapping up its run for the year. While he did not reveal the name of the show, his comments have led fans to speculate that he could be returning to Karan Johar's popular chat show.

During the live session, Diljit spoke about receiving an interview offer and making an exception for it. He also made it clear that he does not plan to do any other interviews this year.

Speaking about the offer, Dosanjh said, “I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it.” He added, “So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year.”

Although Diljit did not mention Koffee With Karan by name, fans connected his remarks to the show's ongoing ninth and final season.

Diljit was last seen on Koffee With Karan in Season 6, when he shared the couch with rapper Badshah.

Koffee With Karan returned for its ninth and final season on October 14. Salman Khan featured in the opening episode, with Karisma Kapoor making a special appearance. The second episode featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who appeared on the show as a married couple. The upcoming third episode is set to feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Arjun Kapoor as a surprise guest.

Meanwhile, Diljit is busy with the India leg of his Aura World Tour. He is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, followed by a concert in Ahmedabad on November 21.

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