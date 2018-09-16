Is Aamir Khan Making Mahabharata? Here's His Reply

Aamir Khan at NDTV Yuva Conclave

Highlights I'm working on Thugs Of Hindostan for now: Aamir Mahabharata was said to be in the planning-ideating stage He also spoke about the upcoming season of Satyameva Jayate

At NDTV Yuva Conclave in New Delhi on Sunday, Aamir Khan, who spoke on 'Redefining Superstardom,' discussed about how man has been exploiting nature and its resources for centuries and how he picks up topics for his show TV Satyameva Jayate. Also, he revealed about making Mahabharata. In between the discussion about the upcoming episodes of Satyameva Jayate on watershed management and how a foundation is working on it, Aamir was asked about Mahabharata, he said he's not 'making the film.' "Main Mahabharat nahi bana raha hun. Filhaal main sirf Thugs Of Hindostan pe kaam kar raha hun," Aamir just said.

Till earlier this year, Mahabharata was said to be in the planning-ideating stage it was considered it is Aamir's 'dream' project and the budget is allegedly a whopping Rs 1,000 crore. Later, reports stated that the 53-year-old superstar might reconsider his decision to make the film.

And, coming to Thugs Of Hindostan, it is Aamir Khan's much-awaited film with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Of the upcoming season of Satyameva Jayate, he said, "After the first three seasons of Satyameva Jayate, we started thinking how we could take it forward. One of things we noticed was the huge impact on the ground it was creating. We decided to pick one issue and focus on it. We picked the problem of droughts in Maharashtra. That's how we started. We sent a research team around the state for one year," he added. Paani Foundation is looking after the work. Aamir also travelled to some of the villages.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, which is expected to hit the screens later this year.