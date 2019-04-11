Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar's Heartfelt Note For Actor's Fans Is Now Viral

Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a heartfelt letter to thank well-wishers after the actor's recovery from neuroendocrine tumour, recalling how her family measured the past one year in both "pain and hope." Irrfan, who had opened up about his diagnosis in March last year, is back to work after his treatment abroad. "Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life, I am submerged in prayers, wishes and faith from friends, relatives, strangers and a connection with the universe which gives us a small chance for this new start," she wrote on Facebook last Friday.

Sutapa, who is an actor and a producer, met Irrfan while studying at the National School of Drama (NSD). She wrote in her note that it was the prayer of well-wishers, both known and unknown, that kept her going in this difficult period of life. "It seems unbelievable... Never ever I realised the meaning of the word unpredictable so well... Never ever I could feel people's wishes on my bones, my breath (and) my heartbeat, which helped me to stay focused and kicking... I can't take names because there are names and there are names... I don't even know who played angels."

Sutapa said they are grateful as the "dance and song of life continues". "Thank you for believing in your prayers," she added.

Irrfan has begun shooting for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium.

