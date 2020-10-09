Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Borrows A Louise Gluck Poem For A Post Dedicated To The Actor

Sutapa Sikdar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sutapa.sikdar )

Highlights Sutapa shared a photo of the actor's grave

The photo features the grave covered with rose petals

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on April 29 this year

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday, shared a picture of his grave covered with rose petals and accompanied it with a touching note. Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on April 29 this year. To express her emotions, Sutapa borrowed few lines from the poem A Fantasy, written by American poet Louise Gluck's, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday. "I'll tell you something: every day, people are dying. And that's just the beginning. Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born, new orphans. They sit with their hands folded, trying to decide about this new life. Then they're in the cemetery, some of them for the first time. They're frightened of crying, sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over, tells them what to do next, which might mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in the open grave," wrote Sutapa.

"And after that, everyone goes back to the house, which is suddenly full of visitors. The widow sits on the couch, very stately, so people line up to approach her, sometimes take her hand, sometimes embrace her. She finds something to say to everybody, thanks them, thanks them for coming. In her heart, she wants them to go away. She wants to be back in the cemetery, back in the sickroom, the hospital. She knows it isn't possible. But it's her only hope, the wish to move backward. And just a little, not so far as the marriage, the first kiss - by #LouiseGluck #Nobelprize #celebratinglifeanddeath," read her full post.

Sharing the same picture, Irrfan Khan and Sutapa's son Babil also wrote an emotional note about the late actor's "forgiving and sensitive soul." An excerpt from his post read: "Here's to watching Stalker with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching Stalker now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in."

Read Babil's post here:

A couple of days ago, Sutapa reacted to a fan's comment about Irrfan Khan's grave being left unattended. After a user posted a picture of the actor's grave and said it looks like a "trash dumpster," both Sutapa and Babil reacted to the comment by sharing lengthy posts on their respective social media profiles. Take a look:

Irrfan Khan was known for his performances in critically acclaimed films such as Paan Singh Tomar, The Namesake, Maqbool, Haasil, Haider, Piku and Talvar among others.