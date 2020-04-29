Irrfan Khan 'Can Never Be Replaced': From Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal And Others

Dulquer and Irrfan Khan on the sets of Karwaan. (courtesy dqsalmaan)

The Indian film industry will never be the same without Irrfan Khan. The actor, who died at the age of 53, in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday morning, has left a void which can never be filled. Irrfan Khan not only had a pan India appeal, the actor also enjoyed a star status in the international arena. Members of the Southern film industry also remembered the actor on social media. From Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi to Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Dhanush, everyone poured their hearts out on social media as they remembered the Life Of Pi actor. Superstar Kamal Haasan, who was among the first celebs to mourn the death of Irrfan Khan on social media, tweeted: "Too soon to leave Irrfan Khan . Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time."

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi remembered Irrfan Khan and wrote: "Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan Khan's passing away. An amazing actor, who got global recognition. He can never be replaced. His intensity and charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts. Dear Irrfan, we will miss you and you'll be remembered forever."

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you'll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who made his debut with the 2018 film Karwaan, which starred Irrfan Khan, shared some his favourite memories with the late actor and wrote an emotional note. Dulquer wrote: "Can't wrap my head around this. You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family. You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face, and so often stared at you in absolute awe." The actor signed off the post saying, "In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It's how I'll always remember you. The happiest of souls."

Veteran actor Mohanlal tweeted: "Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace RIP Irrfan Khan."

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhanpic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu paid tribute to Irrfan Khan on Twitter and wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of Irrfan Khan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP"

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Dhanush remembered the legendary actor and tweeted, "Heartbroken by the news, what a great talent and a wonderful human being we have lost. I will always remember his kind words to me. There is a better place and I know he is there. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Heartbroken by the news, what a great talent and a wonderful human being we have lost. I will always remember his kind words to me. There is a better place and I know he is there. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 29, 2020

Samantha Prabhu Ruth shared a video on Instagram. She wrote: "RIP Irrfan Khan... Gone too soon."

Ram Charan put everything into perspective, when he wrote: "The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel."

The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji. pic.twitter.com/qaBYTfr3xN — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 29, 2020

"Goodbye sir ...Thank you for your beautiful art and magic. Thank you for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light," wrote Shruti Haasan.

Tamannaah tweeted: "Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, it does. Heartbroken and shocked to hear the grave news. Gone too soon Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace."

"Every time I watched his films I just marvelled at how brilliant he was... So good at his craft. So true to the character. So much depth in everything. How? Ty for being such an inspiration. You left us too soon, but you will live on forever through your legacy," tweeted Pooja Hegde.

Every time I watched his films I just marvelled at how BRILLIANT he was... SO good at his craft. SO True to the character. SO much depth in everything. HOW?! Ty for being such an inspiration..u left us too soon, but u will live on forever through ur legacy #RIPIrrfanKhan#legendpic.twitter.com/geem0PWhbn — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. In 2018, the actor had revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.