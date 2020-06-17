Ira Khan's Out Of Bed Look Is Just Like Ours. See Pic

Ira Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan, a daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, shared a picture of her out of bed look and relatable can't even begin to describe it. Ira, who made her debut as a director last year, is in a way a style icon, but she doesn't know. Ira Khan, on Wednesday, shared a selfie from her room and she simply captioned it: "Look at my pyjama set." In the aforementioned picture, Ira can be seen wearing a striped Marks and Spencer pyjama and a matching top.

Earlier, in a post, Ira summed up her equation with "complicated dresses." She added a dash of self-deprecating humour to her post and wrote: "This is still how I look at complicated dresses." She added the hashtags #fashiondiaster, #thenandnow and #whydoyouhavetogoandmakethingssocomplicated to her Instagram post.

This year on Eid, Ira opted for a traditional look and shared picture of herself dressed in an orange and gold saree. She captioned the post: "Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you." This is the post we are talking about:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.