Eid 2020: Aamir Khan, Daughter Ira And Her 'Successfully-Self-Draped-Saree' Send Their Wishes

In coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Eid at home for this year. Aamir Khan's Eid wish for his fans and followers was short and warm. He wrote an "Eid Mubarak" wish on his Twitter profile. The "Dil Chahta Hai actor tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak." He also undersigned the tweet saying, "Love. A." Take a look at Aamir's Eid wish for his fans here:

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak

Love.

In a separate post, Aamir's Khan's daughter Ira also gave her Instafam a glimpse of her Eid look for this year. Sharing a set of pictures featuring herself draped in a red and golden saree, Ira Khan, 22, wrote a warm Eid wish for her Instafam. In the pictures, Ira can be seen posing for the camera draped in a saree, Ira looks as stunning as ever in the saree. "Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you," Ira captioned her pictures. Take a look:

Ira and Aamir often feature on each other's Instagram posts. Earlier, Ira shared this adorable throwback picture featuring dad Aamir Khan from their Christmas celebrations. "Santa's helper. I even have the ears for it," wrote Ira. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are Aamir Khan's kids from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. Reena and Aamir parted ways in 2002. Aamir is currently married to Kiran Rao. The couple welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 action-drama Thugs Of Hindostan where he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi.