Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi Round Up With Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao And, Of Course, Aamir Khan

Reena Dutta in a still from the mehendi video. (courtesy: serenade_stories)

The memo for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare'smehendi ceremony was clear - lots of fun. Moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare fun-filled mehendi celebrations in Udaipur, Rajasthan, were shared by Serenade Stories' official Instagram handle on Thursday. The video clip features with Ira Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Zayn Marie getting henna applied. The video then has a glimpse of the groom Nupur Shikhare dancing with friends. Don't blink or you will miss Aamir Khan in the video. And of course, a little workout was on the list because it was Ira and Nupur's wedding celebration week. "Hands adorned with the hues of tradition," read the caption on the post.

Check out the video here:

At Ira's mehendi, dad Aamir Khan had her tattoo recreated on his hand. Mehendi artist Usha Shah shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram profile.

The official photographers shared photos from the vows ceremony and captioned it, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Ira Khan mentioned what the drill was like when she and Nupur Shikhare checked into their wedding venue Udaipur. She wrote, "Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures."

"Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts," Ira Khan wrote.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.