Ira Khan's Cousin Zayn Marie Officiated Her Wedding To Nupur Shikhare

Scenes from Ira and Nupur's wedding. (courtesy: etherealstudio.in)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday and guess who officiated the ceremony? Ira's cousin Zayn Marie. "Officiating your vows was the honour of a lifetime," Zayn wrote sharing a picture with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram stories. She added, "I love you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare and I wish this beautiful wedding never ended." Zayn also shared a picture of the newlywed couple on her Instagram. She also shared a picture of herself and friends and wrote "#bridesmaids."

Check out the photos shared by Zayn Marie here:

The caption on the post shared by the official photographers read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Sharing photos from the wedding festivities earlier, Zayn captioned the album, "SOB - as in sister of the bride and I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days. Ira Khan, I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much Nupur Shikhare's blessings." In the comments, Ira Khan dropped hugs and kisses emojis.

Zayn Marie is the niece of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and daughter of veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan. Zayn has featured in films and web-series like Feels Like Ishq, Monica, O My Darling, Made In Heaven, to name a few.