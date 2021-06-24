Into The Wild: Raveena Tandon Is 'Living Her Dream' At The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

From Raveena Tandon's travel diaries (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Where can you find Raveena Tandon? 'Into the wild' is the right answer. The 46-year-old actress checked into Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve earlier this week and the exploring the wilderness is keeping her rather busy and excited. Raveena Tandon is generously sharing glimpses of her adventure diaries and we are here for it. In the early hours on Thursday, Raveena Tandon shared an album full of photos, in which she can be seen out on a safari tour, presumable to spot tigers. "When you follow your passion, you start living your dream," Raveena Tandon captioned her photos. Raveena, dressed in a dark green jumpsuit, perfectly camouflaged with the surroundings of the Tiger Reserve. Here are some glimpses of her Bandhavgarh diaries:

On Tuesday, Raveena Tandon revealed she has reached her adventure destination with a selfie of herself wearing a Tiger Reserve-themed mask: "Guess where." She described her mood as "Wanna be wild," in a hashtag. The actress is in Bandhavgarh with her family - husband Anil Thadani and the kids.

Looks like Raveena Tandon road-tripped her way to Bandhavgarh as earlier this week, she shared this video from her car:

In terms of work, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in a web-series titled Legacy. To be directed by Vijay Gutte, Legacy will be the first time Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna will share screen space - they featured in 2003 war drama LOC: Kargil but did not have scenes together. Raveena Tandon made the big announcement about her OTT project on Gudi Padwa.