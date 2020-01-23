Into The Blue: Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Vacation

Parineeti Choprs shared this image. (courtesy parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra scooped some time out of her busy schedule and she is currently busy vacationing in Maldives. The 31-year-old actress shared stunning pictures from her getaway on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen making the most of her me time in the deep blue waters of Maldives. Dressed in a black swimsuit and wearing a pair of black sunglasses, the Ishaqzaade actress can be seen happily posing for the camera. Parineeti caption her post: "A hammock in the middle of the ocean? Yes please!"

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, the actress shared another picture from her vacation in Maldives. "Give me some ocean and I am happy. Almost my second home Maldives and diving is perfection," read an excerpt from Parineeti's post. Check it out:

Parineeti Chopra began the year in Postalm and she shared postcard-worthy pictures from her vacation. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2019 film Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The actress has films such as the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Netflix's The Girl On The Trainand Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline.

Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade, Kill Dill among others.