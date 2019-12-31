Parineeti Chopra Didn't Pack Chiffon Sarees For The Snow. So, She Did This

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo (courtesy parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently holidaying in winter wonderland Austria, shared a few glimpses of her snow-laden vacation diaries on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, the Girl On The Train actress revealed she wanted to create the quintessential Bollywoodesque chiffon-saree-in-the-snow moment but she couldn't find any in her packing. So, she resorted to playing some Yash Raj Films' songs in her head: "Didn't find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash ji songs in my head. Same no? #YRFGirlForever," Parineeti captioned a post-card from Austria's Postalm drive stretch. Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and continued her association with the production house with films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kill Dil and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here. On a practical note, Parineeti Chopra sported a black puffer jacket and leather pants to battle sub-zero temperatures in Postalm.

Parineeti also enjoyed a bonfire and sipped a cup of hot chocolate when in the Austrian town of St. Wolfgang.

Previously, Parineeti Chopra had a white Christmas in Germany: "How long can you stretch Christmas for?! Haha, bye bye Munich. You were good. Cold, but good. Now onto even colder climates," she wrote while taking off from Munich for Austria. Parineeti was also spotted "Waking around the streets in 3 degrees! But Christmas lights all around us keeping us warm. Also raining and (soon) snowing so gumboots."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has films such as the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix's The Girl on the Train in her line-up.