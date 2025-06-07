Internet Shreds Badshah Over "Making Babies With Dua Lipa" Remark: "Disgusting"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Badshah made an inappropriate comment about British singer Dua Lipa on X. He replied to a fan saying he "would rather make babies" with Dua Lipa. The comment sparked criticism and was called "disgusting and inappropriate".

Rapper Badshah landed himself in hot water after he made an inappropriate comment against British singer Dua Lipa. Badshah initially posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "Dua Lipa," followed by a red heart.

While the original post seemed like a casual compliment, Badshah's follow-up comment sparked widespread discussion. A fan asked in the comment section if the rapper was planning a music collaboration with her. To which, Badshah replied, "I'd rather make babies with her bro."

Id rather make babies with her bro — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 5, 2025

Badshah's comment did not sit well with a section of Internet users. One of them wrote, "Weight ke sath brain bhi loss hogaya iska [Along with weight, his brain also gets lost]."

weight ke sath brain bhi loss hogaya iska — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) June 6, 2025

Another added, "You're one tweet away from turning rapper into a registered offender. Chill, Casanova. This ain't confidence, it's a midlife crisis with WiFi. From DJ Waley Babu to delusional uncle, what a fall from mic to madness."

You're one tweet away from turning rapper into registered offender.



Chill, Casanova.



This ain't confidence, it's a midlife crisis with WiFi.

From DJ Waley Babu to delusional uncle what a fall from mic to madness. — aree_shuklajii (@th_anonymouse) June 6, 2025

"40 y/o father of a daughter btw...," read a response.

40 y/o father of a daughter btw... — Sony Tark ???????? (@sony_tark_) June 6, 2025

Others pointed out that his comment was "disgusting" and "inappropriate".

Back in April, Badshah was booked by the Punjab Police on a complaint alleging that his new song Velvet Flow " had hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The case was filed in Batala following a complaint filed by Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee. The complainant accused the singer of using words like 'church' and 'Bible' in a disrespectful manner in the song.

In response to the controversy, there was also a protest in Batala, located in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

Badshah is known for songs like DJ Waley Babu, Kala Chasma, Proper Patola, Kar Gayi Chull and Genda Phool.