Internet Shreds Badshah Over "Making Babies With Dua Lipa" Remark: "Disgusting"

Rapper Badshah landed himself in hot water after he made an inappropriate comment against British singer Dua Lipa. Badshah initially posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "Dua Lipa," followed by a red heart.
While the original post seemed like a casual compliment, Badshah's follow-up comment sparked widespread discussion. A fan asked in the comment section if the rapper was planning a music collaboration with her. To which, Badshah replied, "I'd rather make babies with her bro."
Id rather make babies with her bro— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 5, 2025
Badshah's comment did not sit well with a section of Internet users. One of them wrote, "Weight ke sath brain bhi loss hogaya iska [Along with weight, his brain also gets lost]."
Another added, "You're one tweet away from turning rapper into a registered offender. Chill, Casanova. This ain't confidence, it's a midlife crisis with WiFi. From DJ Waley Babu to delusional uncle, what a fall from mic to madness."
You're one tweet away from turning rapper into registered offender.— aree_shuklajii (@th_anonymouse) June 6, 2025
"40 y/o father of a daughter btw...," read a response.
40 y/o father of a daughter btw...— Sony Tark ???????? (@sony_tark_) June 6, 2025
Others pointed out that his comment was "disgusting" and "inappropriate".
Back in April, Badshah was booked by the Punjab Police on a complaint alleging that his new song Velvet Flow " had hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.
The case was filed in Batala following a complaint filed by Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee. The complainant accused the singer of using words like 'church' and 'Bible' in a disrespectful manner in the song.
In response to the controversy, there was also a protest in Batala, located in Punjab's Gurdaspur district
Badshah is known for songs like DJ Waley Babu, Kala Chasma, Proper Patola, Kar Gayi Chull and Genda Phool.