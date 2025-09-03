Viral 'Wink Girl' Priya Varrier Spotted As Extra In <i>Param Sundari</i>. Internet: "Could Have Done Janhvi Kapoor's Role"

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation after her wink scene in the 2019 Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, has been spotted as an extra in one of the songs of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari. The Internet was left stunned, questioning why the actor of a lead role stature had accepted such role. A section of the Internet even went on to say that she could have played Janhvi Kapoor's role in the film.

What's Happening

In a viral clip, Priya Varrier, clad in a white and pink saree, is seen just behind Sidharth Malhotra in a romantic song. Without any dialogue, Priya makes an impact with her smile and ada.

As soon as the clip went viral, the Internet started commenting on it.

A user wrote, "She would have been better for taking up Jhanvi Kapoors role.I just cant stand Bollywood!"

Another user wrote, "I thought I was the only one who noticed. The movie got trimmed, maybe her role was cut. Maybe she auditioned for the thirsty nurse role but, got rejected."

Another comment read, "One fact for sure ...she can act somewhat ..then the Janhvi."

Another comment read, "And it's not like she's an extra. She's doing well in Southern Movies. Recently she did GBU with Ajith."

Background

Ahead of the release, Param Sundari has been in news due to its alleged similarities with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Janhvi Kapoor has also received flak for her accent in the film from a Malayali actress and an influencer.

Addressing the issue of similarities, Janhvi Kapoor said in a recent interview, "I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren't being released every year. The point is people aren't comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors."

The film deals with the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Tushar Jalota. It has been produced by Maddock Films.

About Priya Varrier's Work

Priya Varrier became viral with her stellar wink, making her one of the most Googled personalities of 2019. She debuted with Oru Adaar Love in Malayalam and later appeared in Telugu and Hindi projects, including Yaariyan 2 (2023). She also starred alongside Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly.