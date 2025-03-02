Internet Praises Reema Kagti's <i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i>, Calls It A "Masterpiece"

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon tells the story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends from the small town of Malegaon, who set out to create their own cinematic world. With the film now released, it has sparked positive reactions from audiences. Early reviews have been generally favourable, with many viewers sharing their thoughts on social media.

The MOST LOVED FILM of the YEAR! Absolutely mesmerizing! The passion for cinema shines through every frame. Hats off to the entire team! #SuperboysofMalegaon

A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon is now released on the big screens and is premiering across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.