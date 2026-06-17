Internet Divided Over <i>Bandhu 2.0</i> From <i>Cocktail 2</i>: 'Bollywood Trolls Itself Before Audience Can'

The makers of Cocktail 2 recently dropped Bandhu 2.0, a revamped take on the much-loved Tumhi Ho Bandhu, and the internet wasted no time sharing its verdict.

While some viewers enjoyed the fresh energy brought by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, others were far less convinced.

The promotional video itself seemed to poke fun at the fear of online criticism. In the clip, Shahid jokingly warns against recreating an iconic song because it would inevitably attract trolling. Ironically, that's exactly what happened once the track landed online.

Internet Reactions

Over on Reddit, one user felt the entire conversation around trolling was part of the strategy, writing, "Looks like this was planned at the last minute to create buzz. Also, we are in an era where Bollywood trolls itself so that the audience doesn't troll them."

Not everyone was impressed by the new version. One viewer bluntly declared, "This song is literally minus aura."

Another couldn't resist pointing out the irony of the cast discussing potential backlash, commenting, "Pehle troll hone wale kaam karo phir kaho 'Troll ho jayenge'."

The visuals and music arrangement also came under fire from some corners of the internet. A user wrote, "What the heck is this? The added beats are unnecessary and atrocious; the visuals and dance steps are even worse."

However, the song wasn't without its supporters. One commenter appreciated the overall mood of the track and Shahid's performance, saying, "I liked the vibe, Shahid's dance looks great, but idk the initial part where Kriti and Rash are dancing, the background looks too Artificial."

Meanwhile, another user believed the makers were fully aware of the online chatter that would follow, writing, "Lol that seems to be the intention behind it. They are doing anything for the sake of it because even if they do it right, they will still be trolled, they know that."

The visuals emerged as a recurring complaint, with one viewer asking, "Man, am I the only one who couldn't bear the shit visuals and background?"

Written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.