International Yoga Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor To Malaika Arora - Meet Bollywood's OG Yoginis

A glimpse of Kareena and Malaika's yoga diaries. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Today is a special day for all fitness enthusiasts. No points for guessing - it is International Yoga Day. June 21 is dedicated to the ancient practice of staying fit through various asanas and pranayams. The theme for this year's Yoga Day is “Yoga for Self and Society.” Like many of us, our favourite Bollywood celebrities also swear by yoga to maintain their physiques and overall health. Without further ado, let us take a look at the OG “yoginis” of Bollywood.

1. Kareena Kapoor

It would not be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor is the queen of chakrasana. The Bollywood diva never fails to inspire her fans by performing the asanas without breaking a sweat. A while back, Kareena declared that chakrasana is her favourite yoga pose. Along with a picture, she wrote, “As I fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go.”

2. Shilpa Shetty

Not only is Shilpa Shetty one of the best fitness aficionados, but she is also a great foodie. So, what keeps her in shape? Of course - yoga. Not too long ago, the star shared a video of her yoga session on Instagram with a detailed note highlighting her love for the . It read, “Yoga is my ‘go-to'… at home or on a vacation or back from a vacation. So, today's routine included the Virabhadrasana and Skandasana, which when done together is a great combination exercise. It is beneficial for strengthening the thigh and core muscles. It also improves balance, increases hip & pelvic flexibility, and gives a deep stretch to the groin, hamstrings and Adductor muscles. It's also a great exercise that increases one's flexibility for more challenging asanas.”

3. Taapsee Pannu

The actress, who will soon be seen in Khel Khel Mein, has also proven her passion for yoga time and again. Whether she is doing aerial yoga or trying different poses with her sister, Shagun Pannu, Taapsee Pannu has continuously wows yoga enthusiasts.

4. Malaika Arora

You must be living under a rock if you don't know about Malaika Arora's dedication to staying fit. The star is often spotted by paparazzi on her way to the gym. A few days ago, Malaika shared a video of herself doing Chakravakasana, also known as the cat-cow stretch. The side note read, Flowing into happiness .. one pose at a time ….”

5. Rakul Preet Singh

As per a caption on Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram post, “Yoga is the journey of self , through the self , to the self.” The actress, who turns heads with her well-toned figure, includes pranayams and asanas in her fitness regime. While doing yoga, Rakul experiences a “feeling of liberation.”

6. Neha Dhupia

The mother of two can make anyone envious with her fabulous physique and flawless skin, thanks to her yoga routine. Do you know who Neha's “favourite yoga buddy” is? None other than her little son, Guriq Bedi. Take a look at the mother-son duo doing Adho Mukha Svanasana, also known as the downward dog pose:

7. Vidya Malvade

We cannot compile a list of top Bollywood yoginis without mentioning Vidya Malvade. Her Instagram handle is proof of her love affair with yoga. Even today, the star has led a class in New Delhi to mark International Yoga Day.

A very Happy International Yoga Day to each one of you.