International Women's Day 2018: Ekta Kapoor's Post For Sridevi Wins The Internet

On International Women's Day, producer Ekta Kapoor posted a very old picture of herself as a child with Sridevi, who gave her a 'childhood joy like no other.' Sridevi suddenly died two weekends ago in Dubai and was cremated with state honours in Mumbai last Wednesday. "Women's Day is every day!!! But today, I'll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India's first female superstar! My mom will always be my biggest hero but this Women's Day is for that hero who first showed me 'strong women support women (even if she is much younger)' #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar," Ekta captioned her post.
Ekta Kapoor's Women's Day post is winning the Internet and comments such as "remembering her on this day, you just took all hearts" and "most beautiful words for a super successful, beautiful soul" has been posted. It has been liked by Sridevi's family members Sunita and Sanjay Kapoor and other celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tusshar Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.
Sridevi had co-starred with Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra in 15 films, including the blockbuster film Himmatwala, Tohfa, Majaal, Aag Aur Shola and Ghar Sansaar. "Sridevi was one of my closest co-stars and we did 15 movies together. She was an actor par excellence. What was even more admirable about her was her dedication to the craft - she would keep rehearsing a scene until she was fully satisfied with it. I had deep admiration for her discipline towards her work," Jeetendra told mid-day. She died a day before Himmatwala's 35th anniversary.
Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi's debut film Dhadak releases this year. She turned 21 on March 6.