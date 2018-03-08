International Women's Day 2018: Ekta Kapoor's Post For Sridevi Wins The Internet

Woman's day is everyday!!! But today I'll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India's first female superstar! My mom will always b my biggest hero but this woman's day is for that hero who first showed me ' strong women support women( even if she is much younger) #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar

