International Men's Day: 'Proud' Kajol's Big Shout Out To Husband Ajay Devgn And Son Yug

On International Men's Day, Kajol dedicated a post to her "guys," husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug. The actress, who is currently staying in Singapore with her daughter Nysa (more on that later), posted a black and white image featuring Ajay Devgn, Yug and her nephews Daanish and Aman Gandhi. The duo are the sons of Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam. Sharing the picture, "proud" Kajol gave a big shout out to the men of her life. She wrote: "Women raise men. Let's do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, so proud of you" and added the hashtag #InternationalMensDay.

See Kajol's post here:

Kajol has been staying in Singapore since September after Nysa's school resumed there. Ajay Devgn stayed back in Mumbai with their son Yug.

Ever since Kajol flew to Singapore, she has been sharing pictures of herself clicked by Nysa. ICYDK, Yug is the usual photographer in the family. On Diwali, Ajay Devgn posted pictures from his celebrations, featuring the actor, Yug, Daanish and Aman twinning in pink outfits. "Diwali with the boys. All colour coordinated. Missing the rest," he captioned the post. Kajol, who was missing celebrating the festival with her whole family, also shared pictures of the actor from their festivities and wrote: "The year should always start with your loved ones ...wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead!"

Kajol will next be seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Ajay, on the other hand, will be seen in a couple of films next - Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.