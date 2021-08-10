Inside The New Set Of The Kapil Sharma Show. Excited Much?

Kapil Sharma shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kapilsharma )

Kapil Sharma, who is all set to bring the all new season of his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to our TV screens, on Tuesday, gave us a glimpse of the new set of the show. Kapil Sharma dropped a bunch of new pictures on Instagram. The pictures feature the newly done set of The Kapil Sharma Show and we absolutely love it. The new set looks as lively as always with blue couch, red background and dark blue artificial sky ceiling. We also loved the lightings of the set. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kapil Sharma asked his fans how they liked the new set. "How's the new set friends?" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Kapil Sharma's post prompted scores of comments from his fans who have been eagerly waiting for the new season of the show. Among others, singer Mika Singh commented on Kapil's post and congratulated him. "Congratulations and welcome back," Mika Singh wrote in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at the new set of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Kapil Sharma announced the new season of his show last month. He dropped a picture featuring himself with his team of comedians comprising of Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek. "New beginning with all the old faces," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the aforementioned picture here:

The Kapil Sharma Show was first aired on April 23, 2016. There have been two successful seasons of the show in the past. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the third season of the show.