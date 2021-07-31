Inside Swara Bhasker's Freshly Renovated House. 'First Night Feels Gratifying,' She Wrote

Swara Bhasker shared this photo (courtesy reallyswara)

Actress Swara Bhasker opened the doors of her renovated home to Instagram and the glimpses of her "new old" house looks pretty darn cosy. In one of her posts, the 33-year-old actress revealed that the her old house was being renovated for over 2 years, following which she just moved in on Friday. "Moving back into my new 'old' house after 2.5 years! First night in my own house after Feb 2019 feels gratifying and blessed! The world, all our lives, my own life have changed almost unrecognisably with the pandemic and so much loss all around... and yet there is much to be grateful for and cherish! Counting my blessings tonight! Goodnight peeps. Finally!" wrote Swara Bhasker while sharing a glimpse of her living space.

In another post, Swara shared a before and after glimpse of the house. "Boss mama making sure I get back home. Quite literally," she captioned it.

Swara Bhasker also dedicated a post to her "favourite spot in the house" - a wall of books: "Moving back to my new 'old house'... Obviously the first thing to be unpacked and set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here's a peek at what all literature, philosophy, non-fiction and self-help I've got on my reading list! Full disclosure: I've read only 15% of these I think... but full plans to get through them all in this lifetime!"

Swara Bhasker is best known for starring in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah and Veere Di Wedding. She will next be seen in Sheer Qorma, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.