Inside Surbhi Chandna's Chooda Vadhana Ceremony

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on March 1 and it seems like the wedding vibes are still strong for the couple. They're keeping the celebration alive by sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities with fans. Recently, Surbhi Chandna shared glimpses from her Chooda Vadhana Rasam (chooda removal ceremony) on social media. In the video, Surbhi Chandna is seen removing her pink and white chooda. Captioning the video on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna wrote, "This Chuda became such a significant part of my life and it had its own Fan Base and it was finally time to bid adieu to my piece of heart on this beautiful occasion of Akshaya Tritiya to only preserve & Cherish it forever. Miss you Already."

Surbhi Chandna's wedding photos were all things beautiful. From customised kaleeras to pearl-adorned sandals, the snapshots offered a closer look at the intricate details of their wedding outfits. Surbhi Chandna's golden kaleeras were specially crafted to reflect their love story. They were adorned with charms symbolising their journey together, including dogs, hearts, and best friend tags. Additionally, Surbhi also shared a glimpse of her mehendi-clad feet and showed her footwear embellished with pearls.

Talking about their wedding outfits, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts. The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side..To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride.

ICYDK, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.