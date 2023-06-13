Inside Sonnalli Seygall's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Sonnalli shared this image. (courtesy: sonnalliseygall )

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress, who got married to her long-term boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh in Mumbai last week, treated her fans on Tuesday to some throwback pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. In the images shared, we can see Sonnali and her husband Ashesh having a gala time while twinning in red outfits for their pre-wedding festivity. The pictures also feature Sonnalli and Ashesh's friends and family. Sharing the images, Sonnalli wrote, "Mehendi, Madness & Magic. #AsheshFoundSona week!" The post is too adorable to miss, take a look.

Last week, the actress also treated her fans to some pictures of herself and her husband from their first day of marriage. In the picture, the couple can be seen sipping coffee in style while in their night suits. However, what caught out attention is how the duo teamed up their night suits with varmaalas (garlands of flowers). Sharing the hilarious post, Sonnalli wrote, "Same routine, different emotion. Marriage day 1- Coffee + Varmaalas."

Take a look at the post here:

Sonnalli Seygall married Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7 in the presence of family and friends. The couple stepped out for a photo-op session with the paparazzi after the wedding. Sonnalli looked stunning in a pink saree while Ashesh complemented her in a white sherwani.

Take a look at some of the wedding pictures here:

Some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended Sonnalli's wedding. They included her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aryan and Sunny Singh. Other attendees to the wedding party included Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Chahatt Khanna, Shama Sikander, Ridhima Pandit and Raai Laxmi.

Besides Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonnalli Seygall has starred in films like Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di among others.