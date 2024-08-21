Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Son Vayu's Birthday Celebrations

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turned two on Tuesday. On the special occasion, the couple hosted a lavish birthday party for their little one at their Mumbai residence. Anand Ahuja shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations. In one of the photos, Sonam is seen holding Vayu in her arms. The second photo captures Anand holding his son while Sonam is seen looking at them adorably.

Sharing the pictures, Anand wrote, "So grateful and beyond thankful ... and in awe of this beautiful soul. I'm so fortunate to spend this- and hopefully all my lives with - Happy birthday to your son, my Jaan @sonamkapoor."

A day ago, Sonam shared a video on Instagram in which the little munchkin is seen running in the corridors. Sharing the video, she wrote, "My baby turns two today. Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu. Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You've filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You've brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger."

You've deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you've brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you-your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi , Anki chachu and harsh mamu. Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.," she added.

Sonam concluded, "Vayu, you are our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness. We love you more than words can say, and we can't wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives."

ICYDK: Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed Vayu in August 2022 .