Inside Shriya Saran's European Vacation With Husband Andrei Koscheev And Daughter Radha

Shriya Saran shared this picture. (courtesy: shriya_saran1109)

Shriya Saran has shared a bunch of pictures from her Europe vacation featuring her husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha, and it's all about love. In August, the actress jetted off to Europe and explored several cities such as Barcelona, Tuscany and Rome. Now, the actress has flooded her Instagram feed with adorable photos, but in all, she has not revealed the face of her daughter. The first post is from Barcelona, in which the couple is twinning in white and black combo outfits. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Memories ,With love," followed by a heart emoticon.

Next, she shared several sunkissed pictures from Tuscany and in captions wrote, "I captured Sunshine from Tuscany in these pictures. .... Memories , hope they brighten your day". In the post, she also gave the credit to her husband Andrei Koscheev for clicking the pictures. Check out the post below:

Shriya Saran also shared an adorable video featuring priceless moments with her husband and daughter in Barcelona. Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures from her Barcelona diaries:

The actress also offered a glimpse of her Rome vacation in a small clip and captioned it as "Love Rome ! With Radha it was magical!!!! Tiring but so beautiful...."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya Saran was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Next, she will be seen in Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Music School and Kabza.