Inside Shehnaaz Gill's Mauritius Diaries: 'View For The Next Few Days'

Image instagrammed by Shehnaaz Gill. (courtesy: ShehnaazGill)

Shehnaaz Gill is living her best life. She is currently holidaying in Mauritius. The singer-actor shared some pictures from her vacation in which she can be seen posing on a beach. Shehanaaz can be seen wearing a white shirt and shorts. In some of the pictures, she can be seen playing with sand. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "View for the next few days!" Zareen Khan wrote in the caption, "Pyari." Another user wrote, "Beautiful." Another comment read, "Pretty." Take a look at the pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill recently sang the track Dil Kya Irada Tera for Raveena Tandon's latest film Patna Shuklla. The song has been composed by Samuel and Akanksha and it has been written by Manoj Kumar Nath. It marked her singing debut. Shehnaaz Gill shared a glimpse from the song and she wrote, "My first ever as a playback singer for a film. Dil Kya Irada Tera. Thank you Arbaaz Khan for giving me this opportunity. If you guys haven't heard the song yet, tap on the link in my bio and hear it now." Take a look:

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. She also starred in Thank You For Coming last year.