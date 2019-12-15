Inside Sania Mirza's Sister Anam's Wedding Reception With Ram Charan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Farah Khan

Farah Khan shared this photo (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Newly-married couple Anam (Sania Mirza's sister) and Asad (Mohammad Azharuddin's son) hosted a glitzy and star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad recently, pictures from which have been shared by filmmaker Farah Khan, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni and Sangeeta Bijlani (Mohammad Azharuddin's ex-wife). More photos from Anam Mirza's wedding reception have been shared by fan-clubs on the Internet and are crazy viral, particularly the one in which Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin can be seen posing together with the newlyweds along with Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Sania Mirza. On her Instagram, Sangeeta Bijlani shared her look for the night and written: "At the wedding reception in Hyderabad city."

Take a look at the viral photo here:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Farah Khan, who is part of Sania Mirza's close friend's circle, made a "new best friend" at Anam Mirza's wedding reception. Guess who? South superstar Ram Charan.

Here's how Farah Khan congratulated the "beautiful and very tired bride":

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni also posed with Sania Mirza at the wedding reception:

Anam Mirza also shared this dreamy photo from her wedding reception:

Anam Mirza married Asad in a traditional ceremony on December 12, which was preceded by mehendi ceremony and sangeet as part of pre-wedding festivities. Sania Mirza kept fans and followers updated with glimpses of her sister's wedding functions.

In September this year, Anam Mirza flew off to Paris for her bachelorette trip with friends. Many congratulations to Anam Mirza and Asad!