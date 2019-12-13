Sania Mirza's Sister, Anam, Shares Dreamy Pic With Husband Asad

Anam Mirza shared a pic with husband Asad on Instagram

Anam Mirza, sister of tennis star Sania Mirza, has shared a lovely picture with her husband after their wedding. The picture appears to have been clicked at their wedding reception and shows the newlyweds holding hands. In the pic, Anam is seen wearing a shimmering gown, while husband Asad looks dapper in a black suit.

"Dream," Anam captioned the picture, which has collected over 2,000 'likes' within an hour of being posted on Instagram. In the comments section, many have congratulated the newlyweds.

The pic comes just one day after Anam and Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, got married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple has been sharing pics and videos from their pre-wedding celebrations, including Anam's mehendi function, for the past three days now.

Anam also took to Instagram stories to share more glimpses of her post-wedding function.

Asad treated fans to a wedding video. The video shows glimpses from the marriage ceremony that took place on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza has also been treating fans to pics of her sister's wedding and pre-wedding functions. Take a look at some of the happy pictures she has shared on Instagram over the last few days:

Anam Mirza and Asad had reportedly been dating for some time before they got married. They often featured on each other's Instagram.

In September, Sania and Anam Mirza, along with their friends, had kicked off pre-wedding festivities with a bachelorette trip to Paris.