Sania Mirza Shares Pics From Day 2 Of Sister Anam's Wedding Celebrations

Tennis star Sania Mirza has been treating her fans to glimpses of sister Anam's pre-wedding celebrations. This morning, the 33-year-old shared three pictures from day two of #AbBasAnamHi. The pics come only a day after the sisters lit up Instagram with pics of Anam's mehendi function.

#AbBasAnamHi is the wedding hashtag that Anam Mirza and Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, have chosen.

The happiest pic of the three shows Sania and Anam with their mother, Nasima Mirza. The three are seen laughing in the picture that was shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram this morning.

For day two of her sister's wedding festivities, Sania Mirza opted for a traditional purple outfit by Jayanti Reddy.

Bride-to-be Anam Mirza, who wore a heavily-embroidered pastel green lehenga for the function, also shared a few glimpses of the night. "My world," she captioned a lovely family portrait that features her sister, their parents and her nephew, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Izhaan is Sania Mirza's son with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, groom Asad also took to Instagram to reveal that he, along with his "would be sister in law" and "would be father in law", had invited the Chief Minister of Telangana to his wedding. "Invited our Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Chandrashekhar Rao Garu for my wedding along with dad, my would be sister in law Sania Mirza and my would be father in law Imran uncle at his office," he wrote, sharing a picture.

Anam Mirza had kick-started her pre-wedding festivities with a bachelorette trip to Paris in September.