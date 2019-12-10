Sania Mirza's Sister, Anam, Dazzles Instagram With Pics From Her Mehendi

Anam Mirza shared glimpses of her mehendi function on Instagram.

Anam Mirza, who started her pre-wedding celebrations with a bridal shower, has now shared glimpses from her mehendi function. Anam Mirza is all set to marry Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, this month. Early this morning, Anam shared pictures from her mehendi function on Instagram. The pics feature her friends and family, including her sister, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

For the mehendi festivities, that took place in Hyderabad, Anam picked a colourful lehenga by Aisha Rao. "Mehendi day! Grateful yet again," she wrote on Instagram, posting four pictures of her mehendi look. After sharing details of her look, she finished the caption with the wedding hashtag - #AbBasAnamHi.

The pics have collected over 8,000 'likes' and a ton of compliments and comments congratulating the couple. "Gorgeous," wrote one commenter, while another said "You're glowing".

On Instagram stories, Anam Mirza shared more pictures from the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza also took to Instagram stories to treat her fans to pictures from her sister's pre-wedding celebrations. The 33-year-old, who opted for a black and orange outfit, shared pics from the morning of the function that show Anam's mehendi being applied.

On Monday, Sania Mirza had shared a post for her sister. "Let's get you married my baby girl," she wrote, posting a picture of them together at Anam's bridal shower.

Anam Mirza had hinted at her upcoming wedding back in September when she shared photos from her bachelorette trip to Paris.