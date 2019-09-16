Fans Intrigued As Sania Mirza's Sister, Anam, Shares 'Bride-To-Be' Pic

Anam Mirza's "bride-to-be" pic has left fans intrigued.

Anam Mirza, who is currently holidaying in Paris with friends and sister Sania Mirza, has shared a picture that has left many intrigued. In what many have taken as confirmation of her upcoming wedding, Anam shared a photograph on Sunday wearing a "bride-to-be" sash. In the background, pink "bride-to-be" balloons complete the pic as Anam smiles widely for the camera.

Dozens of people have congratulated Anam in the comments section, while some have asked if she is throwing a bachelorette party in Paris.

Anam is reportedly dating Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The couple often shares pictures with each other on social media.

But even as many speculate that Anam and Asaduddin are set to tie the knot - rumours further fueled by the bride-to-be pictures - the couple themselves has yet to confirm this.

According to Times of India, Asaduddin remained cryptic when asked when the big day is. "We'll get back to you," is all he said, reports Times of India.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, a close friend of Anam's sister Sania, had also referred to her as the bride-to-be in an Instagram post shared six days ago.

"Pillow talk!! Whn the mirza sisters r in town a girls night IN is a must.. bride to be @anammirzaa n @mirzasaniar" she wrote, sharing a picture with the two.

Take a look at the other picture-perfect posts from Paris that Anam and Sania have shared on Instagram:

