Actor Sangeeta Bijlani's Pune Farmhouse Vandalised, Items Stolen: Cops

A theft has been reported at film actor Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse in Maval in Pune district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light when Bijlani visited the property, located at Tikona village near Pawna Dam, during the day after a gap of four months, he said.

In her complaint to Pune rural police, Ms Bijlani said the main door and window grills were broken, a television set was missing, and several household items, including beds and a refrigerator, as well as CCTVs, were either damaged or vandalised.

Ms Bijlani, in her application addressed to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill, said she had not been able to visit the farmhouse due to her father's health issues.

"Today, I visited the farmhouse along with two of my maid servants. Upon arrival, I was shocked to discover that the main door had been broken. Upon entering, I found the window grills were damaged, one television set was missing while another was broken," she said in her complaint.

The upper floor was completely ransacked, all beds were broken, and many household items and valuables were either missing or destroyed, she said in her application.

A team has been sent to the spot for assessment, Lonavala police station senior inspector Dinesh Tayde told PTI.

"We will register an offence once the assessment of the damage and theft is completed," Tayde said.

