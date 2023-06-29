Inside Salman Khan's Famjam On Eid-Ul-Adha

Image was shared by Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

Salman Khan rang in the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations by spending some quality time with his family. On Thursday, the Tiger star treated his social media family with an adorable picture of himself with his family. The Photo shared by Salman Khan featured his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The actor's father Salim Khan, and mother Salma Khan were also spotted in the picture, seated on a couch. Salman's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan also joined in the fun. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan simply wrote, “Eid Ul Adha Mubarak.”

Salman Khan's Jai Ho co-star Tabu was the first to drop a heart emoji under the post. Former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik wished, "Eid Mubarak Bhaijaan."



Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2, was last pictured at Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding earlier this month. See the picture shared by Anupam Kher here:

Before attending the wedding, Salman set the stage on fire at the IIFA event in Dubai this year. The actor danced to some of his biggest hits with a host of dancers at the awards ceremony as the audience watched in awe. He was joined by the dance group The Quick Style as well, one of the viral videos doing the rounds on Twitter shows. In another video, Salman Khan is also seen dancing with a group of kids.

The official Twitter page of IIFA also shared images of Salman Khan and The Quick Style with the caption, “#SalmanKhan and #TheQuickStyle create an explosive fusion of Bollywood and Urban dance, bringing the house down with their energetic performance at NEXA IIFA Awards 2023!”





Salman Khan also shared a behind-the-scenes video from IIFA 2023. In the clip, he is seen with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat. In the caption, he said, “Bache mujhe maamu bana rahe hain unko yeh nahin pata ki maamu cardio kar raha hai IIFA 2023."

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was released in theatres last month, was also produced by Salman Khan.