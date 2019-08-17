Inside Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Kareena Kapoor And Taimur In London

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoor_fansclub)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan turned 49 on Friday The actor celebrated his birthday in London Pictures from the celebration were shared by fan clubs on Instagram

Saif Ali Khan turned 49 on Friday and the actor decided to spend hid special day with his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. The actor might be a social media recluse but thanks to his several fan clubs on Instagram that we got a sneak peek into his birthday celebrations with his family. Saif opted for low-key celebrations with his family in London. In one the pictures shared by a fan club on Instagram, the family of three can be seen sitting on a bench as they happily pose for the photograph.

Take a look at the picture from Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration here:

Meanwhile, we also chanced upon another picture from the actor's birthday celebration, which has also been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram. In the photograph, the birthday boy can be seen cutting the cake as Kareena stands by her side and smiles. The picture is going insanely viral on social media. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Saif Ali Khan's birthday was made special by wishes posted by the actor's family members. Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan posted a super cute picture for her father's birthday, while Saif's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor dug out gold from her photo archives.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's web-series Sacred Games 2. The actor has several projects in the line-up, which include Jawaani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaa and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is currently seen as one of the judges on the television reality show Dance India Dance. The actress has Karan Johar's Takht, Good News and Angrezi Medium in the pipeline.

