'Treasure Hunting For Memories,' Rhea Kapoor Shares A Throwback Post From Her Beach Holiday

Rhea Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy rheakapoor)

Thank you, Rhea Kapoor, for adding freshness to our dull and boring Saturday. Her latest upload has brightened our screen. And, we couldn't have asked for a better gift this weekend. She has shared throwback moments from her “5-day escape”. Destination: Maldives, of course. Rhea's travel buddy on this trip was one and only her husband Karan Boolani. From Rhea's fun time at the pool to Karan Boolani making a special cocktail for his wife, the video screams love and travel goals from miles away. Towards the end, we can see some selfies featuring the adorable duo. She has captioned the video, “The 5-day escape. Treasure hunting for memories.” Karan Boolani, who himself loves to travel, asked, “Ready for the next one?” To this, Rhea said, “Always…always.” Bhumi Pendnekar has dropped a red heart under the post.

Rhea Kapoor, during her escape to the island nations, treated us to pictures from her day at the pool. Rhea, who is known for her quirky captions, didn't disappoint us this time. She wrote, “ I have kept the editing to a minimum because I have decided to grow up and own my hips. I eat pasta and I cannot lie.” She has also given the picture credits to her “reluctant Instagram husband Karan Boolani.”

Karan Boolani too shared a short clip from their time in the Maldives. He is giving major husband goals here. Why do we say so? Read his caption. “Went all the way to the islands to make my wife her new favourite cocktail.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in an intimate ceremony in August last year. The two tied the knot after dating for almost 12 years. The ceremony took place in the living room of her house.