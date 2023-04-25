Inside Pooja Hegde's 'Quick Trip Back Home' To Mangalore

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy: poojahegde)

Pooja Hegde, who has had a super busy schedule, made a "quick trip" back home. The actress, who was busy with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions of late, after the film's release, flew to Mangalore and shared glimpses on her Instagram profile. "A quick trip back home," she wrote sharing a picture of her home in Mangalore. In a separate post, she shared glimpses from her pejakai-picking session, glimpses of her quality time with dad, a video of her pet Brownie, and the meals she had. Pooja Hegde was dressed in her festive best in a blue ensemble. The actress also shared an in-flight picture of herself. "A quick trip to Mangalore and a quick hunt for pejakai," Pooja Hegde captioned the post.

See Pooja Hegde's post here:

Some glimpses from the actress' holiday shared on her Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde took some time out and shared a throwback picture with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan. Thanking fans in a note, she wrote in her caption. "A big thankyou to the fans from team KKBKKJ for the support and love on our film."

Screenshot of Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

Pooja Hegde recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh and Siddharth Nigam. The film released on Friday.

Last year, Pooja Hegde starred in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh. Pooja Hegde is the star of films like Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Maharshi, Acharya, Beast, Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among many others.