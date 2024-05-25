Inside Pic From Karan Johar's Birthday Party With Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi And Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

We got a glimpse of Karan Johar's birthday party courtesy an inside photo shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram story. "With our two precious birthday boys," Neha Dhupia wrote referring to birthday boys Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu. The picture features Karan Johar posing with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia added in her caption, "We love you beyond words. Happy birthday Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu. This one's the group hug of the night."

Varun Dhawan, who got his big Bollywood break with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, wished him on Instagram and wrote, "Karan, you are the funniest, most intelligent human being I know with the largest heart. I love you. No conditions apply."

On his birthday, Karan Johar announced his next project. He simply captioned the post, "Get... Set.... Go."

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film released in theatres earlier this year.

Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan. His next project as a producer is Mr & Mrs Mahi.