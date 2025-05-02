Inside Pic From Anushka Sharma's 37th Birthday Celebrations: "Thank You For The Love", Virat Kohli Reacts

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday on May 1. She shared a gratitude post with a photo from her birthday celebration. Virat Kohli expressed his love with a heartfelt birthday message.

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Thursday (May 1). The actress recently shared a gratitude post on Instagram.

She dropped a photo from her 37th birthday celebration. In the picture, she is seen surrounded by a bunch of flower bouquets. The actress, dressed in a pink co-ord set, was all smiles.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love."

As soon as she dropped the post, Neha Dhupia commented, "Happiness ... always." Runner Pooja Bishnoi wrote, "Happy birthday, mam." Virat Kohli was among the first ones to like the post.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli penned a sweet post for Anushka on her birthday.

He shared an unseen picture from his daughter Vamika's fourth birthday bash with Anushka. The caption read "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.

