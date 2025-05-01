Virat Kohli's Birthday Post For "Best Half" Anushka Sharma: "You Are The Guiding Light Of All Of Our Lives"

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Thursday (May 1). On the special occasion, her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli penned a sweet post.

Virat shared an unseen picture with Anushka from one of their holidays. The caption read "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.